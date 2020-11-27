Tom Curran to join brother Sam at Oval Invincibles for The Hundred

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Tom Curran

England all-rounder Tom Curran will line up alongside his brother Sam as part of the Oval Invincibles in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021.

The left-arm quick has come through major injuries in his career and returned to the England team in 2020.

"I am thrilled to be playing for Oval Invincibles. I love playing at The Kia Oval and it will be special to play in the first season of The Hundred at my home ground," Tom said in a statement.

"I think The Hundred is an incredibly exciting competition and I'm really looking forward to it. We are building a strong squad with a number of local players which I hope will help us be successful next summer," he added.

Along with Tom, Oval Invincibles have also retained Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant and Reece Topley.

"It's great to know that I'm staying at Oval Invincibles for the first season of The Hundred. The women's game continues to grow despite the wider challenges the entire sport is facing and next summer can't come soon enough," Farrant said.

The eight men's teams in the competition have time till January to announce the retentions. A men's draft will be held in early 2021 to select the remaining players.

The Hundred is a new 100-balls-per-side format to be played by eight teams in separate men's and women's tournaments.