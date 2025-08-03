Team India script history, break world record to achieve huge feat in ongoing England series Team India was brilliant across the first three days of the fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England, putting in a good show, the side went on to achieve a huge feat and break the world record as well.

London:

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between England and India has been full of ups and downs for the Indian team. The visitors kicked off the five-game series with a loss in Leeds; the side then followed it up with a win in Birmingham and went on to lose the third test in London and drew the fourth test in Manchester.

However, despite not having the advantage going into the fifth and final test, the Indian team has performed exceptionally well. With day 4 of the Oval clash approaching, team India went on to break a world record as well.

It is worth noting that India has hit a total of 470 boundaries in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is the most by any side in any series ever. Despite the results not going their way, the visitors have been absolutely exceptional with the bat in hand at times.

India looking to dominate ahead of day 4

As for the ongoing clash between England and India, the Indian team looked brilliant with the bat in the second innings of the game. After limiting England to a total of 247 runs in the first innings, India came out to bat, and through Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 188-run knock, alongside Akash Deep scoring 66 and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar adding 53 runs each, India managed to post a total of 396 runs in the second innings of the game.

England got a target of 374 runs to chase down to win the game, and the side got off to a horrid start to the run chase as opener Zak Crawley was sent packing by Mohammed Siraj on a score of 14 runs. Ahead of day 4, Ben Duckett stood tall on the crease on a score of 34* runs, and he will be hoping to bat for a long time, in hopes of taking England over the edge and winning the game.

