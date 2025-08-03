Mohammed Siraj achieves special feat, enters elite list with wicket on day 3 of clash against England Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed all the headlines after he achieved a special feat with Zak Crawley's wicket in the latter stages of day 3 of the ongoing fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 test against England.

London:

Team India is in a commanding position ahead of day 4 of the fifth Test against England. Taking on the side at The Oval in London, the visitors have put in a good performance so far. Coming in to bat first, India posted a total of 224 runs in the first innings and went on to limit England to a score of 247 runs.

Furthermore, amassing 396 runs in the second innings, day 3 of the clash ended with England aiming to chase down a target of 374 runs. They lost a wicket early into the run chase, and it was all thanks to India’s in-form star Mohammed Siraj. The star pacer beat England opener Zak Crawley, and the batter was dismissed with a score of 14 runs.

With Crawley’s wicket, Mohammed Siraj went on to achieve a special feat as the 31-year-old completed 100 wickets outside of India. He joined the likes of Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and several others on the list.

India hope for good showing from bowlers on day 4

As for the game between England and India, it is safe to say that the visitors are in control of the clash. After posting a mammoth target of 374 runs for England to chase down, the Indian team topped it off by taking the wicket of Zak Crawley before the end of day 3.

With day 4 approaching, the Indian bowlers will hope to put in their best performance with the ball and take the remaining wickets to win the game. It is worth noting that if India wins the clash, the series will end 2-2, whereas a draw or a loss would mean that England would clinch the five-game affair.

Most wickets by an Indian pacer in tests outside home soil:

Kapil Dev - 215

Zaheer Khan - 207

Ishant Sharma - 207

Jasprit Bumrah - 172

Mohammed Shami - 153

Javagal Srinath - 128

Mohammed Siraj - 100

