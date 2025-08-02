What is the highest target chased at Oval as England look to hunt down 374 against India? The Indian batters starred in the second innings to set up a strong target ahead of England in the fifth Test at the Oval. England need 374 to win the Test and clinch the series. Here are the highest targets chased at the venue.

New Delhi:

India piled up a big score in their second innings as they made 396, led by strong knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep. Jaiswal slammed a scintillating century, while others scored crucial half-centuries as the visitors put up a daunting target of 374 ahead of England in the final Test at the Oval, London.

The Indians did well with the bat and amassed some crucial runs in the end, with Sundar hitting 53 and scoring some important runs with the tail. The visitors were at 357/8 when Ravindra Jadeja departed, leaving India with only one known batter in Sundar. The spin all-rounder helped the visitors finish on 396 with his streaky blows in the end.

Jadeja was equally impressive with his 53, too, as he slammed his sixth fifty-plus score in the series in England, which is now a record for an Indian. Jadeja broke the previous record jointly held by Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, all of whom had slammed five such scores in a series.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal slammed a brilliant hundred, his second of the match, as he capped off an impressive series. Akash also played a brilliant knock, hitting a crucial 66 in a stroke-filled knock.

All this helped the visitors put up 396 and hand England a tough target of 374 in their bid to win the Test and level the series.

What is the highest score chased at Oval?

The highest target chased at the Oval is 263, which England chased against Australia way back in 1902. The second-highest chase at the venue belongs to the West Indies, who had hunted 255 against England in 1963.

The highest chase in this century at the Oval belongs to Sri Lanka, who hunted down 219 in 2024.