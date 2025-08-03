Sunil Gavaskar presents special gift to Shubman Gill after India skipper narrowly misses out on record | Watch Star India Test skipper Shubman Gill was seen sharing a wholesome moment with former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after the latter presented him with a signed cap and jersey after day 3 of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test.

London:

The Indian team is well in command of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. The two sides recently locked horns on day 3 of the clash, and through an exceptional performance with the bat, Team India managed to post a target of 374 runs for England to chase down and clinch the series.

However, one of the biggest moments from the game came after the end of the day’s play in London, when former India batter Sunil Gavaskar shared a special moment with India skipper Shubman Gill. It is worth noting that after Gill registered scores of 21 and 11 across the two innings of the game, he failed to break Gavaskar’s record of most runs in a Test series by an Indian batsman.

Where Gavaskar amassed 774 runs against the West Indies back in 1971, Gill scored 754 runs against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After the end of the day’s play, Gavaskar was captured, presenting Gill with a special signed cap and a shirt as well. "This is a little cap, which I give to very few people with my signature," Gasvaskar said.

India need eight wickets to win Oval clash

Speaking of the game between England and India, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 118-run knock, alongside Akash Deep scoring 66 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar adding 53 runs each to the board, helped team India post a total of 396 runs in the second innings, giving England a target of 374 runs to chase down.

Josh Tongue was the highest wicket taker for England in the second innings with five wickets to his name. Gus Atkinson took three wickets, with Jamie Overton taking two wickets as well.

Day 3 of the clash ended with Zak Crawley departing on a score of 14 runs as England got off to a shaky start to the run chase. The side needs 324 runs to win the game, whereas India needs eight more wickets.

Also Read: