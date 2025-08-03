Jason Holder's all-round day helps West Indies end their worst losing streak Star West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was exceptional for his side in the second T20I of the ongoing series against Pakistan, putting in an all-round show, Holder went on to propel his side to a brilliant win in Florida.

Lauderhill, Florida:

The West Indies and Pakistan continued their ongoing T20I series, locking horns in the second T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, on August 3. After registering a loss in the first T20I, Jason Holder led the Windies to a stellar win after a brilliant performance in Florida.

Pakistan succumbed to West Indies’ bowling attack in first innings

Speaking of the game, the clash began with Pakistan coming in to bat first, and the side got off to a horrid start with openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan scoring seven and three runs, respectively. Furthermore, Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring 20 runs. Hasan Nawaz was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with 40 runs to his name. The Men in Green posted a total of 133 runs in the first innings.

The side’s low score came through as a result of Jason Holder’s exceptional performance with the ball. Bowling four overs, Holder just conceded 19 runs and took four wickets to ensure Pakistan were limited to 133. His spell also saw him become the West Indies’ leading wicket taker in T20I cricket as well.

Holder finished the game for the West Indies as well

Coming to chase down the target, the West Indies opened their innings with Alick Athanaze departing on a score of two, with Jewel Andrew scoring 12 runs as well. Skipper Shai Hope added 21 runs alongside Gudakesh Motie, who scored 28 runs.

Holder, after a brilliant performance with the ball, also scored the winning runs and went unbeaten on a score of 16 runs in 10 deliveries. After losing the first T20I, the West Indies chased down the target in 20 overs, winning the game by two wickets.

As for Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz was the highest wicket taker for the side with three wickets to his name. Saim Ayub took two wickets, with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufiyan Muqeem striking once each, but it did not prove to be enough in the end.

Also Read: