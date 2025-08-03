AB de Villiers' masterclass helps South Africa Champions lift WCL 2025 title Star South Africa Champions skipper AB de VIlliers was exceptional against Pakistan Champions in the final of the WCL (World Championship of Legends) 2025 as his century helped his side win the title in Birmingham.

London:

The final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 saw South Africa Champions taking on Pakistan Champions. After stellar performances from the two sides, it was South Africa Champions who registered an emphatic win in the final after a brilliant performance by skipper AB de Villiers.

The clash began with Pakistan Champions coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side got off to a subpar start as opener Kamran Akmal departed after adding just two runs on the board. However, Akmal’s opening partner, Sharjeel Khan, put in an exceptional performance, amassing 76 runs in 44 deliveries.

Furthermore, Mohammad Hafeez added 17 runs to the board, with Shoaib Malik scoring 20 runs as well. Additionally, Umar Amin went unbeaten on a score of 36 runs, with Asif Ali scoring 28, alongside Aamer Yamin, who went unbeaten on a score of two runs, as Pakistan Champions posted a total of 195 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for South Africa Champions, Viljoen and Parnell were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their names. Olivier took one wicket as well.

AB de Villiers propels South Africa Champions to WCL title

As South Africa Champions came out to chase down a target of 196 runs, the side got off to a shaky start as opener Hashim Amla only added 18 runs on the board before he was sent packing by Saeed Ajmal. However, skipper Ab de Villiers continued his brilliant run of form and scored 120* runs in 60 deliveries to help his side chase down the target.

He was accompanied by Jean-Paul Duminy, who went unbeaten on a score of 50 runs as South Africa Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by nine wickets, lifting their first WCL trophy.

