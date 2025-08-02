Ravindra Jadeja breaks Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli's legendary record in England Ravindra Jadeja set a new record for India with six 50+ scores in a Test series in England, surpassing legends Sunil Gavaskar (1979), Virat Kohli (2018), and Rishabh Pant (2025), who each had five. Jadeja’s latest came with a 53 at The Oval.

London:

Ravindra Jadeja has been sensational for India in the ongoing five-match series against England. There were doubts about the future of the all-rounder, but he rose to the occasion and silenced the critics with consistent performance in the series. The Shubman Gill-led side particularly focused on their batting, and it was Jadeja, who provided the much-needed cushion, as he hit six 50+ scores, which is the most by an Indian batter in a Test series in England.

Legendary Indian batters Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli had each recorded five 50-plus scores during their respective tours of England in 1979 and 2018. In the ongoing 2025 series, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also matched that tally before missing the fifth Test due to a foot injury. However, Jadeja managed to go one step further.

His composed knock of 53 off 77 balls in the third innings at The Oval marked his sixth 50-plus score of the series, taking him past all three and setting a new benchmark for India in a Test series in England.

Most 50-plus scores for India in a series in England

Player No. of 50+ score Year Ravindra Jadeja 6 2025 Sunil Gavaskar 5 1979 Virat Kohli 5 2018 Rishabh Pant 5 2025

India post 396 runs in third innings

India had a poor start to the third innings as KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan departed early. Akash Deep was sent as a nightwatchman, who proved to be crucial for the visitors. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he stitched a partnership of 107 runs, which might bite back England at some point. He made 66 runs with the bat, while youngster Jaiswal went on to score his sixth Test century.

Jaiswal made 118 runs in the middle and put England in a bit of trouble. After his dismissal, Jadeja took over and kept the scoreboard ticking. Towards the end of the innings, the Shubman Gil-led side was put under some pressure, but Washington Sundar played some brilliant cricket, scoring 53 runs off 46 balls as England posted 396 runs on the board.

They set a target of 374 runs, which has never been chased at the Oval in Test cricket history.