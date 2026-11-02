Wasim Jaffer weighs in on Shreyas Iyer's performances as India clinch T20I series against NZ

The T20I series between India and New Zealand came to a conclusion with the Indian team clinching the five-game series with a score of 3-2. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue kicked off the series with brilliant performances and clinched the series with three straight victories in the series.

However, the side failed to win the last two games of the series, as New Zealand put forth a good showing and won the last two games of the five-match affair. Throughout the series, there were several players who put forth standout performances in the series and played some good cricket.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and reflected on the performance put in by skipper Shreyas Iyer and opined that despite playing decently, there was stuff to be demanded from Iyer in the series.

“I thought Shreyas Iyer also batted really well. He was a little off-colour in T20Is, but I think he managed to score some runs in this series. Even though he didn't score as many as he should have, I still feel that, as a captain, he contributed with the bat,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“When our top order doesn't click, it feels like we are always putting up below-par totals. This shows how important it is for Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson to perform. Abhishek Sharma is there. There was a bit of a question mark over whether he could perform equally well outside India. I think Abhishek has ticked that box completely,” he added.

India gear up for ODI leg of the series against New Zealand

With the T20I series coming to an end, the Indian team is now gearing up for the ODI leg of the ongoing series. The two sides will meet across five ODI matches, with the first ODI all set to be held in Auckland on November 4th, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash.

The series will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s playing XI as well, and both sides will look to put in a good showing, and it could be interesting to see how team India fares in the series.

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