Glenn Phillips surpasses Abhishek Sharma in an elite list as New Zealand defeat India in the fifth T20I

New Zealand registered a dominant win in the fifth and final T20I of the series against India. The two sides met at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash on November 1st, and the Black Caps managed to register a seven-wicket victory in the game as they completely dominated team India.

Batting first, India posted a target of 191 runs on the board in the first innings; New Zealand chased it down in 18 overs thanks to the performances of Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert. While Seifert scoring 93 runs to his name, Phillips amassed 65 as the Black Caps won the game comfortably.

For his consistent performances, Phillips also won the Player of the Series, as he had been in incredible form throughout the series. Furthermore, he surpassed Abhishek Sharma’s tally and became the player with the most runs vs a single opponent in a calendar year.

Notably, Phillips has scored 522 runs against India in 2026, while Abhishek Sharma sits second in the list with 431 runs against New Zealand in 2026 as well.

Most runs vs an opposition in a calendar year

522 Glenn Phillips vs Ind (2026)

431 Abhishek Sharma vs NZ (2026)

398 Sahibzada Farhan vs SL (2026)

Phillips opened up on his performances after winning the POTS

After winning the Player of the Series award, Glenn Phillips came forward and reflected on his performances. He talked about how maintaining his calm and composure throughout the series helped him register some good showings against the Indian team.

“Yeah, as you say, the calm and the composure. It's a nice feeling. I guess when you go out there with a clear mind and just trying to play each ball on its merits. And I guess, as you say, go out there and try and be a bit more of the hunter and a little less of the prey. I think probably today understanding that spin was going to be the type of bowling that needed to be taken down. Obviously we saw the Indian boys do it to us and they did it very effectively. And I think obviously when Chakaravarthy came back on, it was probably a make or break over,” Phillips said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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