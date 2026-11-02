Kyle Verreynne, Ashwell Prince found in breach of ICC's Code of Conduct, handed one demerit point each

In a major blow for CSA (Cricket South Africa), the side’s star player, Kyle Verreynne, and batting coach, Ashwell Prince, have been found in breach of the ICC’s Code of Conduct and have been handed official reprimands and a demerit point each as well.

It is worth noting that both Verreynne and Ashwell Prince were found in breach of level 1 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct. It is interesting to note that the incident occurred on the third day of the Cape Town Test between South Africa and Australia.

South Africa opener Marques Ackerman got out in the second innings and tried to review the decision. However, the umpires ruled out a review, as 15 seconds had passed. As the opener walked off, Ashwell Prince went on to shout at the umpires. "Shouted repeatedly at the umpires that there was still time left for the appeal to be taken while Verreynne, who was not in the playing XI, asked Ackerman to remain inside the boundary line, which caused a delay in him leaving the field," the ICC statement read.

Both Prince and Verreynne were found in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match". One demerit point has been added to both Prince and Verreynne’s records as well.

The charges were then levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Chris Gaffaney, and fourth umpire Lubabalo Gcuma. The duo accepted the charges against them, which eliminated the need of a formal hearing.

South Africa set to take on Bangladesh next

With the Test series against Australia secured, South Africa are slated to take on Bangladesh next. The two sides will take on each other across two tests, three ODIs, and three T20I matches.

With a brilliant showing against Australia, South Africa will look to put in a good showing against Bangladesh as well, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the upcoming series and how Bangladesh manages to fare as they take on an in-form Proteas side.

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