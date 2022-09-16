T20 World Cup 2022: Afridi makes shocking allegations on PCB | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shahid Afridi makes shocking allegations on PCB

Highlights Shaheen Afridi had sustained a knee injury during Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka

Shaheen has been picked up in Pakistan's World Cup squad

T20 World Cup 2022: Almost all the squads have been announced for the T20 World Cup. The ICC had a deadline of September 15, 2022, in place for all the teams to announce their World Cup squad. On September 15, 2022, the Pakistan team announced their squad that will board the flight to Australia. Babar Azam has been named the skipper of the squad but the PCB has made some needful changes to the squad.

Just after the announcement of the squad, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi made some shocking revelations that bring bad light to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As per the squad announcement, speedster Shaheen Afridi is making a comeback and will be fully fit and raring to go till the time the marquee event starts. The PCB is taking all the precautionary measures and has decided to leave Shaheen out of the squad that will take on England. To assess the composition of the squad, Pakistan news channel SAMA TV invited Shahid Afridi to their chat show.

The former Pakistan legend spoke at length about Pakistan's World Cup squad but in the process spilled beans about PCB that certainly might not have gone down too well with the board. Shahid Afridi said that to prepare himself fully for the World Cup, Shaheen paid his bills for his rehabilitation. Arranged his tickets and places to stay in England. Shahid Afridi also admitted to the fact that he arranged a doctor for the speedster, but this certainly speaks volumes about the PCB and their player management process.

The left-handed speedster had sustained a knee injury on Pakistan's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series earlier this year. With clouds of uncertainty around his fitness, Shaheen was still picked up on Pakistan's three-match ODI tour to the Netherlands. What surprised everybody was Shaheen's selection in the recently concluded Asia Cup which made matters worse for him.

