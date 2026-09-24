Lisa Keightley steps down as Mumbai Indians' head coach ahead of WPL 2027, franchise names replacement

WPL (Women’s Premier League) franchise Mumbai Indians women took centre stage and announced the departure of Lisa Keightley as the side’s head coach. It is interesting to note that Keightley has been appointed Cricket Australia's national development lead, which is why she has departed from her role.

In her place, Mumbai Indians has appointed Luke Williams as their head coach ahead of the WPL 2027. It is interesting to note that Luke Williams was at the helm as Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history and won the WPL 2024. He was also a part of the side for the WPL 2025 but stepped away to focus on the WBBL with Adelaide Strikers.

With his appointment, Luke Williams took centre stage and talked about how excited he is to have been named the head coach of Mumbai Indians women and how he is looking to help the side win their third WPL title as well.

"I'm really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success,” Williams said in a statement by MI.

It is interesting to note that this is the second coaching change for Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons; the side had signed Keightley before the WPL 2026 after Edwards stepped down due to his being named the England head coach.

Set of tasks ready for Luke Williams ahead of WPL 2027

With the WPL 2027 looming on the horizon, the first set of tasks is prepared for Luke Williams. His first task will be to prepare a list of retentions before the deadline of September 28. The mini auction is slated to be held on October 28 in Kochi.

The new edition of the tournament will be played between January 14 and February 7, and it could be interesting to see how the five sides fare in the tournament and whether or not the WPL will witness a new champion apart from Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Mumbai Indians.

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