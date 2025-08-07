Shreyas Iyer set for imminent India return in T20Is, Tests: Report After a sensational IPL season for the Punjab Kings and decent returns in red-ball cricket, Shreyas Iyer might be back in the mix for the national team across formats. Leading run-getter for India in the Champions Trophy, Iyer scored 604 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 50.33, striking at 175.

Mumbai:

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer might be back in the mix for all formats, after his best-ever IPL season and a run-filled Ranji Trophy, as the selectors sit together in a couple of weeks to pick the T20I side for the Asia Cup next month. Iyer smashed 604 runs in IPL 2025, leading the Punjab Kings, at an average of 50.33, striking at 175, while also amassing 480 runs in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 68.5, in just seven innings, playing for Mumbai.

As per The Times of India report, Iyer's experience, especially at home on spinning tracks, might be critical in four Tests against the West Indies and South Africa in the rest of the year.

“We need Iyer’s class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It’s something which we missed in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report. "The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests — two each against West Indies and South Africa.”

Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer might be fighting for the middle-order spot as India return home for Test matches after two back-to-back long overseas tours. As far as T20Is are concerned, Iyer might be competing directly with Tilak Varma for the No.3 spot. Varma didn't set the tournament alight but had a few good innings to his name in IPL for the Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Iyer proved himself in the format yet again, on the strike rate front, performing in big games, having both gears and doing it all while leading a new side in his first year with the franchise.

Iyer has been picked in the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy and would want to get back into the Test reckoning with performances, especially amid such fierce competition for spots. Sarfaraz would be on the same side; however, Karun Nair, who would have played for South Zone, will miss the domestic red-ball competition due to a finger injury, which meant he couldn't field in the fourth innings of the Oval Test.