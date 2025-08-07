CPL 2025: 40-year-old replaces Faf du Plessis as captain of defending champions Saint Lucia Kings The CPL title-winning captain for Saint Lucia Kings, Faf du Plessis, pulled out of the 2025 edition of the CPL due to personal reasons. Du Plessis had a prior commitment to play in the Hundred, which clashed with the CPL, but pulled out of that too, to get his groin operated on.

Saint Lucia:

40-year-old former South Africa-Namibia all-rounder David Wiese will take over the Saint Lucia Kings' captaincy from Faf du Plessis for the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Wiese, who has been with the franchise for over four seasons, has a T20 experience of 400 games over 17 years and was keen to help the Kings defend their CPL title after du Plessis led the franchise to a maiden trophy last year.

"Thank you to the Saint Lucia Kings and all the fans for your belief and support. It is a huge honour to lead this team," Wiese said in a Saint Lucia Kings statement. "I am absolutely humbled to be named your captain. This season, we will be playing with passion, heart and unity.

"You will see us give everything for each other and for you. And fans, we need you with us to pack the stadiums, lift the vibe and let's paint Saint Lucia blue. Let's make this a special season," he added.

du Plessis, pulled out of the 2025 edition of the CPL due to personal reasons. The 41-year-old T20 globetrotter had a prior commitment to play in the Hundred for the Southern Brave, which clashed with the CPL, but he later pulled out of that too, to get his groin operated on. Du Plessis had suffered an injury during the IPL but identified the August window to get it treated to get in shape before the SA20 later this year.

David Wiese has been a part of the family for a long time. He has been with us for a number of years and has put on some excellent performances," Kings' head coach, Daren Sammy said. "We cannot wait to start our first home game on August 23rd. We know Saint Lucia Kings are the best fans and you will come out at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and paint it blue, as you support out new captain and our team," he added.

The defending champions kick their campaign off on August 17 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in an away game. Tim David, Tabraiz Shamsi and Delano Potgieter were among key overseas signings for the Kings ahead of the 2025 edition.

Saint Lucia Kings squad for CPL 2025: Tim David, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert (wk), Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese (c), Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste