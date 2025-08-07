Harshit Rana reveals advice from senior India batter on flying kiss controversy in IPL Star India pacer Harshit Rana recently came forward and talked about the advice that ace India batter KL Rahul gave to him after the former's flying kiss controversy with Mayank Agarwal in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024.

Team India pacer Harshit Rana has made quite an effort to make it into the Indian team setup. Playing the IPL for the first time in 2022, Rana was brought to notice through his performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in their title-winning campaign in 2024.

However, moreover, from his performance, it was Harshit Rana’s incident with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal in the season opener of the IPL 2024. After taking the wicket of Agarwal, Harshit Rana blew a kiss towards the batter. In the aftermath, Rana was found guilty of committing ‘two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct’ and was fined.

Through the fiasco, the star pacer recently came forward and talked about the advice that he got from senior India batter KL Rahul after the incident. He revealed that Rahul advised him not to let his actions affect his bowling.

“He told me that I have a good heart. If you want to do these things, you can do and no one is stopping you, but don’t let it affect your bowling.’ He asked me not to focus on those things but on bowling,” Harshit Rana said in a video of Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel.

Rana heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his test captaincy

He also heaped praise on Shubman Gill and his newly acquired captaincy in Test cricket. He revealed that Gill has the habit of thinking a lot, and he has the self-belief and the skills to back his captaincy as well.

“Shubman Gill thinks a lot. He has knowledge about things. He has the self-belief and knows what to do next (game awareness). You should know how to handle things. He has the skills, that’s why he has become captain. He can take correct decisions at different instances,” Rana said.

