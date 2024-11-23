PCB announces schedule for T20 edition of Champions Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A little fan in attendance for the Champions Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the T20 edition of the Champions Cup will be organized from 7 to 25 December at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The T20 will also feature the same five participants who were involved in the 50-over format of the tournament earlier. The 50-over format was won by Panthers as they defeated Markhors in the summit clash in Faisalabad on September 29.

Every team will the other twice during the league stage of the tournament and the table-toppers will directly qualify for the final. The second and the third-placed teams will move into Qualifier 1 and the winner will then join the table-toppers in the summit clash.

Champions Cup (T20) Full Schedule: