PCB announces schedule for T20 edition of Champions Cup

The team that will finish as the able-topper after the double-league stage will directly enter into the final, whereas the second and third-placed teams will take on each other in the Qualifier for the second berth.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:38 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A little fan in attendance for the Champions Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the T20 edition of the Champions Cup will be organized from 7 to 25 December at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The T20 will also feature the same five participants who were involved in the 50-over format of the tournament earlier. The 50-over format was won by Panthers as they defeated Markhors in the summit clash in Faisalabad on September 29.

Every team will the other twice during the league stage of the tournament and the table-toppers will directly qualify for the final. The second and the third-placed teams will move into Qualifier 1 and the winner will then join the table-toppers in the summit clash.

Champions Cup (T20) Full Schedule:

  • Saturday, 7 December: ABL Stallions v Lake City Panthers (11 am); Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors (3.30 pm)
  • Sunday 8 December: Lake City Panthers v Engro Dolphins (12 pm)
  • Monday, 9 December: ABL Stallions v Nurpur Lions (12 pm)
  • Tuesday, 10 December: Engro Dolphins v UMT Markhors (12 pm)
  • Wednesday, 11 December: Nurpur Lions v Lake City Panthers (12 pm)
  • Thursday, 12 December: ABL Stallions v UMT Markhors (11 am); Engro Dolphins v Nurpur Lions (3.30 pm)
  • Friday, 13 December: Lake City Panthers v UMT Markhors (11 am); ABL Stallions v Engro Dolphins (3.30 pm)
  • Sunday, 15 December: ABL Stallions v Lake City Panthers (11 am); Nurpur Lions v UMT Markhors (3.30 pm)
  • Monday, 16 December: Lake City Panthers v Engro Dolphins (12 pm)
  • Tuesday, 17 December: ABL Stallions v Nurpur Lions (12 pm)
  • Wednesday, 18 December: Engro Dolphins v UMT Markhors (12 pm)
  • Thursday, 19 December: Nurpur Lions v Lake City Panthers (12 pm)
  • Friday, 20 December: ABL Stallions v UMT Markhors (11 am); Engro Dolphins v Nurpur Lions (3.30 pm)
  • Saturday, 21 December: Lake City Panthers v UMT Markhors (11 am); ABL Stallions v Engro Dolphins (3.30 pm)
  • Monday, 23 December: Qualifier (Second-ranked side v third-ranked side) (3.30 pm)
  • Wednesday, 25 December: FINAL (3.30 pm)
