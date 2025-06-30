Captain Cool now official? MS Dhoni moves to trademark his iconic nickname Former India skipper, who was popularly called 'Captain Cool' for his composed and calm demeanour on and off the field during his captaincy days, has filed for a trademark in the same name. Dhoni is the only Indian captain to win all three ICC white-ball events.

Kolkata:

Former India skipper, MS Dhoni, has filed for a trademark in the name of 'Captain Cool' and inched closer to using the moniker exclusively for sports, advertisement and entertainment purposes. Dhoni, who is the only Indian captain to win all three ICC white-ball events, was popularly called 'Captain Cool' for his composed and calm demeanour on and off the field during his captaincy days.

As per Bar & Bench, the registry mentioned that the moniker 'Captain Cool' has found a distinct secondary identity tied with Dhoni's name and persona. The Trade Marks Office, hence, waived off the objection and accepted the plea. As per Trade Marks Laws, the name will now be up for challenge for four months in the opposition window since its registration on June 16. If it remains unchallenged until October 15, Dhoni will have full and exclusive rights to use the trademark.

Several sportspersons like Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) and Virat Kohli (One8) have dabbled in businesses and services with names with an on-field connection to them, but Dhoni has ditched his jersey number and used the 'sobriquet.'

Will Dhoni return to IPL for one final time?

As Dhoni walked up for his final presentation of the 2025 edition of the IPL as captain, the only question lingering was whether he would announce something which has been in everyone's minds for the past 2-3 seasons? Dhoni kept things up in the air once again, saying that he has time on his hands to take a call on his future, with six months for the announcement of retentions.