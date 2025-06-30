Behind only Gayle! Kieron Pollard becomes second-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, surpasses Alex Hales MI New York suffered their sixth loss of the 2025 edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), while the Texas Super Kings became the third team to qualify for the playoffs. Kieron Pollard played a valiant knock of 70 off just 39 balls, but the chase was too steep for him in the end.

Dallas:

Kieron Pollard, the former West Indies captain, who last played in the IPL in 2022, has been going strong on the franchise T20 circuit elsewhere around the globe, continuing to show that he's still got it. Pollard, who is playing for Mumbai Indians' satellite franchises in the SA20 (Cape Town), ILT20 (Emirates) and the MLC (New York), has been in sensational form in the ongoing edition of the American T20 League, having scored 200-plus runs in seven matches; however, it hasn't yielded results for the Men in Blue.

Pollard smashed a 39-ball 70 for MINY against the Texas Super Kings on Sunday, June 29, in Dallas in another one-man show as the New York outfit failed to chase down 224. Quinton de Kock provided a start, but it was Pollard who was left to do too much, and MI New York fell short by 39 runs as he had no support in the middle and the lower order.

While MI New York were subjected to their sixth loss of the tournament, Pollard moved a place up on the T20 leaderboard for batters. Pollard's 70-run knock meant that he now has 13,738 runs to his name in T20 cricket and is only behind Chris Gayle on the list. Pollard surpasses Alex Hales, who has had a wretched run of form with the bat playing for the LA Knight Riders.

Most runs in T20 cricket

14,562 - Chris Gayle (455 innings)

13,738 - Kieron Pollard (624 innings)

13,735 - Alex Hales (497 innings)

13,571 - Shoaib Malik (515 innings)

13,543 - Virat Kohli (397 innings)

Earlier, TSK skipper Faf du Plessis smashed his second century of the season and record-breaking eighth as a captain in T20 cricket as the Men in Yellow posted a massive total of 223 runs on the board, which eventually proved to be enough. The Super Kings became the third team to seal their playoffs spot in the ongoing MLC after San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom.