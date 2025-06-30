Alastair Cook gives his take on India's potential playing XI for second England Test Former England cricketer Alastair Cook recently came forward and talked about how India's playing XI could look like in the upcoming second Test of the series against England. Both sides will lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on England in the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Both sides lock horns in the second clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2. It is worth noting that the first Test of the series ended in a hefty loss for India.

England’s all-round performance proved to be too much to handle for the visitors as the hosts gained the early advantage in the series. With the second Test rapidly approaching, former England cricketer Alastair Cook recently came forward and talked about what India’s lineup for the second England Test could look like.

“They might have to leave out either Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan and play Nitish Kumar Reddy, who can bat and also bowl some phantom seamers, and then they can play Kuldeep Yadav as an extra spinner," he wrote in his column in UK newspaper The Sunday Times.

Cook talked about Shubman Gill’s first outing as Test captain

Furthermore, Cook also talked about Shubman Gill’s first outing as Test captain of the Indian team. Cook pointed out how Gill appeared to have taken a backseat during the latter stages of the first Test against England and how KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were seen taking the calls with Gill.

“You could see lots of people out on the field making decisions and getting involved with DRS calls, and they got all of those wrong. You can read all the leadership books you like but until you are out there, there is no other feeling like it. I imagine he [Gill] would have felt shell-shocked,” he wrote.

“I think in India’s second innings a more established captain might have thought ‘we’re 340 ahead and five down, let’s put some pressure on England’. As it was they were bowled out with a lead of just over 370 anyway, but it might have helped their situation to have attacked a bit more,” he added.