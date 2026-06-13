Kane Williamson's replacement announced for Test series against England

London:

New Zealand have turned to Will Young to fill the void left by Kane Williamson after the former captain brought down the curtain on his international career following the opening Test against England at Lord’s. The decision comes ahead of the second match of the series at The Oval, where the visitors will attempt to regroup after losing one of their most influential batters across formats.

The 33-year-old has been included in the squad with 23 Test appearances already to his name. He has accumulated 1215 runs in the format at an average of 31.97, including 11 half-centuries. His most recent Test outing came against the West Indies in Christchurch in December 2025. Across domestic cricket in his recent run of matches, he has registered two List A centuries and a First-Class half-century in his last ten appearances.

“Blackcaps and Central Stags batter Will Young has been called into the test squad in place of Kane Williamson for the remaining two test matches against England. Young arrives in England on Sunday, 14 June, and will train with the side from Monday ahead of the second test at the Oval, starting Wednesday, 17 June," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Williamson’s retirement

Williamson’s departure closes a career that places him among New Zealand’s most accomplished players. He retires with 19,346 international runs, 48 centuries and six double-centuries, leaving behind a legacy built across all formats of the game. The former captain addressed his decision in a statement shared with NZC, explaining the timing of his exit after long consideration.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," Williamson said.

New Zealand’s updated squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft and Ben Sears (travelling reserve)

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