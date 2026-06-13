'Lose to anyone but Pakistan'- Jemimah Rodrigues reflects on pressure ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Birmingham:

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has highlighted the heightened emotions surrounding the India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Birmingham on Sunday. The youngster also addressed the external pressure that comes with the fixture and the cultural weight attached to it. She also recalled how expectations around the contest extend beyond the team environment and into everyday interactions.

"I remember when I played my first India-Pakistan game. In the dressing room, Harman di actually spoke to us, saying, 'Let's not deny it. There is pressure from the outside because we know the history of India versus Pakistan. We know what the fans expect. "Even my building watchman says, 'Lose to anyone, but not against Pakistan.' That is the kind of pressure because people love cricket. They love this rivalry,” Jemimah said on JioStar.

Rodrigues also described the emotional intensity attached to the fixture from supporters, pointing to how closely the match is followed outside the cricketing circle. However, she said the team’s focus remains on long-term objectives, with the squad aiming to secure a first Women’s T20 World Cup title. As part of their preparation, India have been using visualisation exercises and scenario-based training sessions designed to simulate high-pressure situations.

“We prepare differently for every game. We've been putting ourselves in uncomfortable situations, whether in training or on the field. We have a lot of sessions where we play out different scenarios,” Jemimah said.

The batter said these methods have been a consistent part of the team’s approach under head coach Amol Muzumdar, particularly after learning from previous setbacks, including a series against South Africa. Rodrigues emphasised that preparation has included repeated exposure to pressure-based drills to strengthen decision-making under stress, with the squad entering the tournament after an extensive training phase.

Amol Muzumdar calls for calm approach

Head coach Muzumdar, meanwhile, stressed the importance of maintaining composure in the shortest format and avoiding over-focusing on individual opponents, noting that any bowler can influence the game on a given day in T20 cricket.

"Every bowler, on a given day, can be a threat. It's T20 cricket. It's the shortest format of the game and a format where things can change very quickly. All you need to do is stay calm, keep your cool, and go out there and deliver what you're supposed to,” Muzumdar said.

The high-voltage clash will be played on Sunday evening from 7 pm IST. Indian fans can catch the action live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

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