IPL 2026: Updated points table after RCB vs LSG match, Orange cap and Purple cap holders

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made light work of Lucknow Super Giants in the 23rd match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday to register their fourth win in five matches this year. It was a brilliant performance from the defending champions as they never let the opposition come back into the game after opting to bowl first. After restricting LSG to 146 runs, RCB chased the target down in just 15.1 overs to jump to the top of the points table with eight points.

Rajasthan Royals also have eight points after five matches and are in second place due to inferior net run-rate compared to that of RCB. Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten team in IPL 2026 and they have a chance to go to the top of the table today as they face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are struggling this season with only one win in four matches and are in ninth place in the table.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are also rooted to eighth and 10th place respectively in the table while after succumbing to the loss against RCB, LSG are in seventh place. Sunrisers Hyderabad complete the top four while Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans are in fifth and sixth positions respectively at the moment.

Here's the latest IPL 2026 points table after Match 23

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 4 1 0 8 1.503 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.889 Punjab Kings 4 3 0 1 7 0.720 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 4 0.576 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 2 0.322 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029 Lucknow Super Giants 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 0 1 0 -1.383

Who are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli, despite not being 100%, smashed 49 runs opening the innings and is the current Orange Cap holder of IPL 2026. He has scord 228 runs so far in five matches at a strike rate of 158.33. Heinrich Klaasen and Rajat Patidar are next on the list with 224 and 222 runs respectively and the battle to become the leading run-scorer this season has become intense already.

With the ball, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj are the joint-highest wicket-takers with 10 scalps each. However, the former has the purple cap, thanks to his average of 15.2.

IPL 2026 - Most runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 228 runs

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 224 runs

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 222 runs

IPL 2026 - Most wickets

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 10 wickets

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 10 wickets

Ravi Bishnoi (RR) - 9 wickets

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