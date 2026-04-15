Will Josh Hazlewood play RCB's all remaining games in IPL 2026 or manage workload? Pacer shares update

Bengaluru:

Josh Hazlewood missed the first three games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before returning to the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals. He produced an impressive show in the match, claiming two wickets, but RCB suffered a six-wicket defeat. He was interestingly dropped in the marquee clash against Mumbai Indians, with Jacob Duffy returning to the scheme of things, but the New Zealand international was immediately dropped for Hazlewood in RCB’s next game against Lucknow.

That raised an interesting question on Hazlewood’s fitness and whether the Australia international needs to manage his workload for the remainder of the IPL. After the clash against LSG, the 35-year-old opened up on the topic, stating that the goal is to play all the matches left and RCB’s schedule allows him to continue.

“The plan is to hopefully keep playing. Our schedule is pretty good from here on in, so fingers crossed I can keep playing,” Hazlewood said in the post-match presentation.

Hazlewood adjudged POTM vs LSG

Hazlewood produced a charismatic show against Lucknow in the ongoing IPL 2026. He dominated the proceedings in the powerplay and set up the tone. He dismissed the dangerous Nicholas Pooran and conceded just 20 runs in his four overs as LSG posted only 146 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Bengaluru chased it down with 29 balls remaining. Virat Kohli’s charismatic 49-run knock and cameos from Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal brought the team close to the target, before Romario Shepherd and Tim David finished things off. With the win, RCB moved to the top of the points table, while LSG remain seventh, ahead of CSK, MI and KKR.

Meanwhile, after the game, Hazlewood noted that he felt rusty in the previous game against Rajasthan but was happy with how he performed against LSG.

“It's been a bit of a long road the last few months, but yeah, got the rust out, I guess, last game against Rajasthan. Felt much better today and the rhythm feels in good shape,” Hazlewood said.

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