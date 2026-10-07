Virat Kohli stood by teary-eyed Anushka Sharma as she asked Premanand Maharaj ji, 'Kya naam jap se ho jayega?'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visits to Premanand Maharaj's ashram have often drawn attention, particularly for the couple's spiritual connection with the spiritual leader. In 2025, right after Virat retired from Test cricket, he arrived at Premanand Maharaj's ashram with Anushka. There, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor asked a question on 'naap jap'. The response left her emotional.

The video has resurfaced after it was claimed that Kohli was paid Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. His official spokesperson dismissed the allegation as "completely false, baseless and factually incorrect."

Virat and Anushka's spiritual connection with Premanand Maharaj

Virat and Anushka first visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan in January 2023 along with their daughter Vamika. The couple returned to meet him again in 2025.

During one of their interactions in May last year, Anushka was heard asking, “Kya naam jap se ho jayega? (Will it work with naam jap?)” Premanand Maharaj replied, “Completely… I'm sharing this from my life experience. I have come to Bhakti Yoga after experiencing Sankhya Yoga, Ashtang Yoga, and Karma Yoga.”

He also spoke about the meaning of God's grace and said, “It’s true that an increase in one’s glory and fame is not considered to be the grace of God. God’s grace is when there is a change in thinking within a person… God shows us the path of ultimate peace. Shri Krishna said in the Gita that my devotee is never destroyed. Chant God’s name with joy.”

The couple's visits to the ashram have continued to attract public attention, with Virat and Anushka often seen seeking spiritual guidance during their interactions with Premanand Maharaj.

Virat Kohli's team denies he took Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj's ashram

About the matter, a statement from Virat Kohli's team said, "Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj ji. We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report sensibly."

The claim was made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as 'Falahari Maharaj' and president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas. The allegation was reportedly mentioned in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It claimed that a Rajasthan-based private company had allegedly spent Rs 5 crore to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj's ashram.

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