Smriti Mandhana announced as India’s new three-format captain, new vice-captains revealed too

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Smriti Mandhana as the new captain of the women’s team. After the announcement, she thanked the BCCI officials, selectors, teammates and also her former captain Harmanpreet for her years of contribution to the growth of Indian cricket.

“To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me,” Smriti said in a statement released by BCCI.

“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey. I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward,” she added.

India announce squad for Zimbabwe series

India have also announced the T20I and ODI squad for the forthcoming series against Zimbabwe. During the squad announcement, it was revealed that Shafali Verma will serve as Smriti’s vice-captain in the shortest format of the game, while Deepti Sharma has been named the vice-captain in ODIs.

Harmanpreet, the departing captain, has managed to find a spot in both the white-ball squads. Her performance was never a matter of speculation, but the recent change in captaincy only proves that India are looking for the future, which Smriti being the centre of attention.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma (vc), Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani

India's ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur