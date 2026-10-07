'No votes will be stolen': AAP joins protest over 'vote chori' outside Delhi CEO office

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party has joined protest with Congress, Left and other Delhi-based parties over alleged “vote theft” outside the Delhi CEO office today, October 7. "Votes will not be stolen," read Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj's post on X. The opposition parties' dharna followed the INDIA bloc leaders marched towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi earlier on Tuesday, October 6.

'No meeting request received': EC

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it had not received any request from any political party seeking a meeting with the poll panel, even as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest near the EC's office demanding a meeting with the election commissioners. "No request for a meeting on Tuesday had been received from any political party whatsoever," the poll panel officials said.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi named in FIR

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR over the alleged forcible entry of Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, into Akashvani Bhavan during Tuesday's protest against the Election Commission of India, including demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to Delhi Police, the INDIA bloc had planned a march from Parliament House towards Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission's headquarters, but no official permission had been sought or granted for the march. After police stopped the protesters near the ECI office, several Opposition leaders staged a sit-in.

What happened at Akashvani Bhavan

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra later entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises with other leaders and continued their protest there. Police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises but refused, insisting they would not leave until a delegation of MPs was allowed to meet ECI officials. Delhi Police said it intervened to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters were removed from the premises and detained.

Around 260 people, including 10 MPs, were detained during the day's protest, according to police. The detained leaders were taken to New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, and were later released.

BJD joins INDIA bloc march

The BJD MPs also joined the INDIA bloc MPs' protest march towards the Election Commission that was stopped at Parliament Street, with the Congress asserting that the solidarity of the Opposition to defeat the nefarious designs of the Centre will most definitely be sustained whether it comes to "vote chori" or delimitation.

While taking a swipe at the BJP, the Congress also stated that the countdown to the exit of the "Bharatiya Jhoot Party" has already started. MPs of the BJD, which is not a member of the INDIA bloc, were also part of the protest. BJD MPs Manas Mangaraj and Sulata Deo participated in the protest.

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'No meeting request received': EC as Rahul Gandhi, other INDIA bloc leaders protest near poll body office