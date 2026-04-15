Virat Kohli fitness update: RCB talisman opens up on his injury issue after his impact sub role vs LSG

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli dropped a major update on his injury and health after his team's win over the Lucknow Super Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 15. Kohli played a strong hand in RCB's five-wicket win over LSG as the defending champions chased down 147 with 29 balls to spare.

Kohli spoke on his injury after the win, revealing that he had a sore knee in the last game and was under the weather for the previous few days. "(How did tonight feel?) Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore in the last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best. I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity," Kohli told broadcasters during the post-match presentation after taking the orange cap.

Kohli further stated that he wanted to finish the game. "Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well. The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well," he said further.

Kohli speaks up on the changed Chinnaswamy pitch

The Chinnaswamy pitch was surprisingly slower than it has been over the past. Kohli admitted the conditions made the powerplay even more important. "Yeah, it was slower than normal. If you saw, there was not enough grass on it. The last 3-4 days have been very, very hot. It's been very dry as well. So, we thought it's going to be a dry, slow wicket rather than one of those bare ones that are tacky when we play in Chinnaswamy. So, it was different and hence the idea was to push the game away from the opposition and take the game away from them in the first five-six overs. And for those reasons, the powerplay batting was important and hence I say that I was happy with my approach today. I was able to put the team in front early on," he said.