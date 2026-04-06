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  4. IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi, Ravi Bishnoi on top, check current Orange and Purple cap leaders

IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi, Ravi Bishnoi on top, check current Orange and Purple cap leaders

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 has seen 11 brilliant matches being played so far, with 11 games being played let us have a look at the current orange and purple cap winners in the tournament as of yet.

Ravi Bishnoi and Sameer Rizvi
Ravi Bishnoi and Sameer Rizvi Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

11 games have been played in the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) so far. Over the 11 matches, several star players have been putting in some brilliant performances. From Rohit Sharma and Sameer Rizvi with the bat to Jacob Duffy and Ravi Bishnoi with the ball, there have been many memorable performances so far. 

Notably, it is defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru who lead the points table after 11 games. Rajasthan Royals follow closely in second place with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in third and fourth place, respectively. 

With 11 games played, the fans would also be wondering what the table for the orange and purple caps looks like. It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals’ Sameer Rizvi currently leads the orange cap list. With 160 runs in two matches, Rizvi holds the orange cap. Heinrich Klaasen sits in second with Rohit Sharma in third place. Klaasen has 145 runs to his name in three innings, with Rohit having scored 113 in two innings. 

What does the Purple cap race look like?

As for the purple cap, which is awarded to the player with the most wickets in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals’ Ravi Bishnoi holds the purple cap with five wickets to his name. Interestingly, four players have the same number of wickets (5) in the list of the highest wicket-takers. 

However, it is Ravi Bishnoi who holds the purple cap as he has the lowest economy out of the four players with five wickets (8.14). Bishnoi was awarded the purple cap after Rajasthan Royals’ recent clash against Gujarat Titans. Bishnoi took four brilliant wickets to dismantle Gujarat’s middle to hand Rajasthan the win in the thrilling clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. 

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Cricket Sameer Rizvi Ravi Bishnoi Ipl IPL 2026
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