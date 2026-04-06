Michael Vaughan points out CSK's troubles after RCB drubbing in Bengaluru

New Delhi:

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan names the problems that Chennai Super Kings have been struggling with in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. It is worth noting that CSK is yet to register their first win of the ongoing season and have lost their first three games of the season.

Game 11 of the tournament saw Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and after conceding 250 runs in the first innings, CSK only managed to score 207 as RCB won the game by 43 runs.

After the game, Michael Vaughan came forward and talked about how CSK’s bowling attack is their main concern and opened up on the absence of MS Dhoni as well.

"Teams struggling like CSK are all running around in the field. They are clueless about where to be. The captain is waving his arms all the time. They've got some players that aren't fiery. Their bowling attack will travel because it lacks mystery. When they've been winning this tournament, they've had the greatest captain that's ever played T20 cricket (Dhoni) behind the stumps. He waved his paddles around and then went in at No.6 or 7 and won games of cricket. Their bowling is the real concern, and hence the struggles of the top three,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals next

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings’ schedule, the side is slated to take on Delhi Capitals next. After losing three games in a row, Chennai will take on Delhi at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two sides will lock horns in game 18 of the tournament on April 11. With three losses on the trot, it could be interesting to see how Chennai makes a comeback in the upcoming game.

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