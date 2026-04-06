Tim David misses world record by one run, despite masterclass innings against Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi:

Game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 6. The clash saw RCB come in to bat first, and the side posted a mammoth total of 250 runs in the first innings.

Several batters put in a good showing in the game, but it was the performance of Tim David that stood out. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Tim David scored 70* runs in 25 deliveries.

Performing brilliantly against RCB, Tim David missed out on a world record by one run. It is worth noting that Tim David came out to bat after the 15th over and scored 70* runs. Only one batter has scored 70+ runs at that stage (or later) in a men's T20: Daniel Sams, who scored 71 against Sussex in 2022.

Tim David weighed in on his performance after the game

For his excellent knock in the middle order, Tim David won the Player of the Match award. After the game, he talked about his performance. He also heaped praise on the performance of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar.

"Obviously very pleased. It doesn't always happen that way. You know, the skipper Rajat was absolutely smoking and I was taking balls off him. So to be able to get us to a score and obviously put a lot of pressure on the opposition, it was super fun. (on batting in different positions) I'm lucky. I try I don't change my game too much. I obviously have a period to bat for a little bit longer, but I've got the confidence from all the prep I do to try and play the same way and have the backing from my teammates and the support staff,” David said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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