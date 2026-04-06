KKR vs PBKS: Head to Head record, today match prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of IPL 2026 match 12

Kolkata:

Shreyas Iyer will lock horns against his former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, today in the 12th match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He has led the Punjab Kings well since last year and even this season, they have won both their matches so far. On the other hand, KKR have lost both their matches and are desperate to register their first points on the board. Ahead of the clash, let us have a look at their head-to-head record, possible winner of the match, and their probable playing XIs:

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, KKR and PBKS have locked horns against each other 35 times in IPL history. KKR have dominated the proceedings historically, winning 21 matches while losing 13 of them. Notably, it was against KKR that PBKS chased down a mammoth target of 262 runs in IPL 2024. However, Iyer was the KKR captain then and a lot has changed since then, with the mega auction also happening at the end of that season.

When it comes to playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Punjab Kings have won only three out of 13 matches so far, which shows the way KKR have dominated against them at the venue.

Head-to-Head record

Matches Played - 35

KKR won - 21

PBKS won - 13

No Result - 1

KKR vs PBKS head to head record at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Matches Played - 13

KKR won - 10

PBKS won - 3

KKR vs PBKS today match prediction

PBKS have won three out of the last four matches against KKR and the last two games have been extremely superb for them. Punjab Kings defended 111 runs at Mullanpur last year and chased 262 runs at Eden Gardens in IPL 2024. It is also the highest successful chase ever in the history of IPL.

Also, the Punjab Kings are currently in better form compared to the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have been struggling completely since last season.

After analysing all the parameters and the player involved, Punjab Kings are expected to win this match against KKR today.

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

KKR - Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Manish Pandey/Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora/Navdeep Saini/Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Kartik Tyagi

PBKS - Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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