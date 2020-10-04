IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The last time CSK had lost four in a row was in 2010 IPL between 21 and 28 April. Can Chennai avoid the streak?

Both, Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have struggled to get going in this season so far. While KXIP boasts of many individual performances, they couldn't reciprocate them in results. Both the sides have lost three of their opening four matches and will aim for a turnaround when they meet in Dubai.

CSK have lost three matches in a row and even as they welcomed the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the side fell short by seven runs. KXIP, meanwhile, will hope for the middle-order to shine as it has largely been a two-man show in the batting, courtesy Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul.

Let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head-to-head tie: Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head rivalry against Kings XI Punjab with 12 wins in 21 IPL meetings. However, both teams have won two apiece in their last four meetings. And in their only previous meeting in the UAE, Kings XI had defeated CSK by six wickets by successfully chasing 206.

At the venue: Chennai played four matches in Dubai in IPL history - two each in 2014 and this season. While they had won both the matches in 2014, they lost both the games this time around. Kings XI played three matches at this venue - two in this season and one in 2014 - and have a 2-1 win-loss record.

Crucial stats:

- The last time Chennai had lost four in a row was in 2010 IPL between 21 and 28 April. Can Chennai avoid the streak?

- KXIP have the best powerplay average of 2.25 with the ball, picking seven wickets in four games. However, their death over economy rate of 15.33 is the worst this season. This number might rise further given CSK's prowess in the slog overs this season, scoring at 12.05 runs per over.

- All seven games at Dubai International Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Will teams now opt against chasing at this venue?

- CSK's biggest issue this season has been their opening pair that averages only 13. And Shane Watson has managed only 52 runs off 48 balls this season, his average being the second-worst among openers this season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage