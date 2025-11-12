IND vs SA Test squad comparison: Rahul-Jaiswal vs Markram-Rickelton, which openers have better stats? With India all set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between the openers of both India and South Africa ahead of the clash.

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format Test series between India and South Africa. The two sides lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 as the series kicks off with the first Test. With both squads already announced, let us have a look at how their openers have fared in the longest format of the game.

Notably, team India will be expected to open their innings with the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the Test series. Both batters have well established themselves as formidable performers in the longest format.

It is worth noting that Yashasvi Jaiswal has played a total of 26 Test matches for India so far, where he has scored 2,428 runs to his name. He maintains an average of 51.65 runs and has seven centuries and 12 half-centuries. As for his numbers against South Africa in Test cricket, Jaiswal has played two matches against the Proteas, where he has scored 50 runs.

As for KL Rahul, the star batter has played a total of 55 matches for India in the longest format as an opener. In the 55 matches, he has scored 3,531 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 38.38, with 10 centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name. He has played five games against South Africa as an opener in Tests, where he has scored 240 runs.

How have South African openers fared in Test cricket?

Speaking of South Africa’s opening batting attack, the side traditionally has three openers in its squad, with the likes of Ryan Rickleton, Aiden Markram, and Tony de Zorzi.

Notably, Aiden Markram has played a total of 44 Test matches for South Africa as an opener so far, where he has scored 2,981 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 37.73 runs. He has scored 373 runs in 10 tests against India.

As for Ryan Rickleton, the star batter has played a total of four Tests as opener for South Africa, where he has scored 436 runs to his name, with an average of 72.66 runs. He is yet to play a Test match against India. The third opener in the Proteas’ squad is Tony de Zorzi. The batter has scored 496 runs in 9 matches as an opener, and if he is given the chance to feature as an opener, he will hope to do well.

Stats comparison:

Name Matches (as opener) Runs Average 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 26 2,428 51.65 7 12 KL Rahul 55 3,531 38.38 10 12 Ryan Rickelton 4 436 72.66 1 1 Tony de Zorzi 9 496 31 1 1 Aiden Markram 44 2,981 37.73 8 13

