Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to play Vijay Hazare Trophy after BCCI's clear message: Report

"Play domestic One-Dayers to play for India." This is the clear message from the BCCI to India's superstar players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are active only in the ODI format now. The duo featured in the ODI series against Australia last month, where Rohit won the player of the series award while Kohli displayed good form in the final game with an unbeaten half-century after registering two consecutive ducks.

They will be next taking the field in the three-match ODI series against South Africa from November 30 and then their next assignment will be against New Zealand in January 2026. In between, Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-Day tournament, will get underway on December 24 and Rohit and Virat might have to play a few matches in the tournament before the New Zealand series.

According to the Indian Express, Rohit Sharma has already informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available to play for Mumbai. However, there is no clarity yet on Virat Kohli's availability who lives in London with his family.

"The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit," the board sources said.

Rohit likely to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy too

Meanwhile, the report also added that Rohit has also informed the MCA about playing for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the T20 tournament, that will be played from November 26 to December 18. He has been training at Mumbai's Sharad Pawar indoor academy to keep himself fit and in touch with the game.

Not long ago, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had made it clear that the players will have to prioritise domestic cricket if they are fit and available. "We made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and playing cricket, if you’ve got a long enough break.

"Whether that’s possible with the international cricket you’re playing or not, only time will tell, but if the guys are free, they should be playing domestic cricket," Agarkar had said.

