Virat Kohli benefits from Babar Azam's failure in ICC ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma retains top spot Virat Kohli has benefited from Babar Azam's failure in the ODIs played against South Africa and Sri Lanka over the last week. In the latest ICC ODI rankings, Rohit Sharma has retained the top spot while Kohli has also jumped up despite not playing.

New Delhi:

Pakistan's Babar Azam has slipped two places from fifth to seventh in the latest ICC ODI rankings after failing to cross 30 even once in three innings in the matches played against South Africa and Sri Lanka over the last week. His failures have led to Virat Kohli climbing up a spot to fifth in the rankings with 725 rating points, while Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka is in sixth place after scoring 32 runs in the 300-run chase in the first ODI against Pakistan.

As for Babar, he returned with scores of 29 (vs SL), 27 and 11 (vs SA) and has lost 19 rating points. He has 709 points to show for his efforts and will have to put up a strong show soon to remain in the top 10 in the rankings. As for Kohli, he will next be in action only from November 30 when the three-match ODI series against South Africa gets underway.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who won the player of the series award last month in Australia, continues to be on top of the rankings in ODIs with 781 rating points despite not playing for more than a couple of weeks.

ICC ODI rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Rohit Sharma 781 2 Ibrahim Zadran 764 3 Daryl Mitchell 746 4 Shubman Gill 745 5 Virat Kohli 725

Jofra Archer jumps to second place among bowlers

When it comes to bowling rankings in ODIs, Rashid Khan is on top with 710 rating points, while England's Jofra Archer is in second place, with Keshav Maharaj losing ground. Among Indians, only Kuldeep Yadav is in the top 10 rankings, in sixth place with 634 rating points.

ICC ODI bowling rankings

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Rashid Khan 710 2 Jofra Archer 670 3 Keshav Maharaj 660 4 Maheesh Theekshana 650 5 Bernard Scholtz 645

