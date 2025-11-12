Rashid Khan confirms second marriage, shares clarification on social media Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan recently took to social media and posted a clarification where he confirmed his second marriage after pictures of him with a woman went viral, where fans grew curious over her identity

Afghanistan’s ace cricketer Rashid Khan has been the talk of the town for several days now. For the past few days, Rashid was seen alongside a woman attending the opening of the “Khan Charity Foundation”. With the image going heavily viral all over social media, many fans grew curious about the identity of the woman.

With speculation rising, Rashid Khan took to Instagram and clarified that the woman in the picture was indeed his wife. Posting the clarification on his Instagram, Rashid Khan confirmed his second marriage as well.

“On August 2nd 2025, I began a new and meaningful chapter of my life, I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for. I recently took my wife to a charity event and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward, she is my wife and we stand together with nothing to hide. To everyone who has shown kindness, support and understanding, thank you,” Rashid Khan posted on Instagram.

Speaking of the charity foundation, the Rashid Khan Foundation is majorly focused on education, healthcare, access to clean water, and humanitarian support for vulnerable families across Afghanistan, marking the good that the star all-rounder has been doing for the needy in the country.

Afghanistan set to face the West Indies in January 2026

Speaking of Afghanistan, the side is all set to take on the West Indies in a T20I series in January 2026. The two sides will take on each other across three matches as they continue their build and preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The series is slated to begin on January 19, days before the kickoff of the World Cup in February, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

