Tragedy strikes ATP Finals as two spectators die from cardiac arrest before Musetti-Fritz clash In tragic news, two spectators died from cardiac arrest in separate incidents in the ongoing ATP Finals 2025 on November 11, with the first game of the day being delayed as a result of the same. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the fans lost their lives.

In horrific news coming from the ongoing ATP Finals 2025. Two spectators aged 70 and 78 died from cardiac arrests on Monday, November 11, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin. The development of the same was confirmed by the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) and the ATP.

It is worth noting that incidents occurred at different times of the day, and the first singles game of the day between Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz was delayed after there was an announcement of a medical emergency in the crowd.

"The FITP and the ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators yesterday during the ATP Finals in Turin," a joint statement by the FITP and the ATP said.

"On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance. Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away,” the statement added.

Lorenzo Musetti clinched thrilling win against De Minaur

Speaking of the latest matches in the tournament, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti has been in good form in the competition so far. Taking on Alex de Minaur on November 12, Musetti managed to register a thrilling three-set victory, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

It is worth noting that Musetti had failed to qualify for the tournament but came into play after Novak Djokovic withdrew due to an injury. Winning the clash against De Minaur, Musetti talked about how tough it had started to get.

“I’m a warrior. I have improved a lot on the mental side, and I am pushing myself to the limit because I am playing every match against the top players. At the end, with a big heart and big passion for this game, I don’t know from where, I started to feel better and play better, and the support of the crowd is amazing,” Musetti was quoted as saying by SportStar.

