Rajasthan Royals hit roadblock, overseas quota stalls Samson-Jadeja trade deal The trade deal between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran has been stalled due to financial and overseas quota complications with the inaugural champions.

New Delhi:

The trade deal talks between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran have been heating up for the past few days. With almost 48 hours having passed since the expression of interest was initiated by the two boards, many fans have been questioning why the deal has not been executed yet.

It is worth noting that, according to Cricbuzz, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is yet to receive a formal request for approval for the trade deal. Interestingly, the delay in the deal has been caused by a procedural complication.

The overseas quota of Rajasthan Royals is full, and with the inclusion of Sam Curran in the deal, the inaugural champions will have to release one of their existing overseas players from their squad.

Furthermore, the meagre balance that Rajasthan Royals possess is adding to the situation’s complexity as well. It is worth noting that Royals have a purse of Rs 30 lakh, whereas Curran’s current auction value is Rs 2.4 crore.

RR have a total of eight overseas stars

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have the likes of Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius as their overseas players, with 14 Indian stars in the side as well.

The solution to the purse balance situation could be if the side manages to release an overseas player for more than Rs. 2.4 crore fee. According to reports, the side could be looking towards the release of their two Sri Lankan spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore) and Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore).

If the side is looking to acquire the services of Jadeja and Curran before the retention deadline, Royals could make their retention announcement a little ahead of the deadline that is slated for November 15.

Also Read: