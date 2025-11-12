5 players Mumbai Indians could release ahead of IPL 2026 auction With the IPL 2026 retention deadline right around the corner, let us have a look at five players that Mumbai Indians could look to release ahead of the IPL auction. The likes of Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma feature in the list.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 retention deadline is right around the corner. 15 November is the date set for the retention deadline when the 10 franchises will be revealing their retentions and releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

With the auction approaching, many fans have been wondering what the release list for five-time champions Mumbai Indians could look like. There is no doubt that MI’s squad is filled with star players. However, they would surely be looking to release some of the names in their squad.

Continuing on the same, let us have a look at five players that Mumbai Indians could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Reece Topley

Bought for Rs 75 lakh in the IPL auction, Reece Topley barely featured for Mumbai Indians in the 2025 season. With just one match under his belt in the season, Topley could be a name that MI could look to release ahead of the IPL 2026 and get a new player in their ranks.

Lizaad Williams

South Africa’s Lizaad Williams was bought by MI for Rs 75 lakhs in the auction, and he could be another name that the five-time champions could look to release ahead of the new season. Williams did not play a single game for MI all season, and he could not again be a part of the plan for the side.

Bevon Jacobs

Bought as a sporadic player for Rs 30 lakhs, Bevon Jacobs could be a name that MI could look to release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Not having featured for the five-time champions at all in the season, Jacobs, in search of more game time elsewhere, could be released.

Deepak Chahar

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar could be a big name that Mumbai Indians could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Bought for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore in the auction, Chahar took 11 wickets in 14 matches for the side in the previous season. However, now 33 years old, the five-time champions could look elsewhere in their search for a pacer, and Chahar’s release could provide them with a significant amount in their purse for the auction.

Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma could be the fifth player that Mumbai Indians could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Bought for Rs 50 lakh, Karn Sharma featured for the side across six matches in the previous season, and it is possible that the side could be in search of new names.

