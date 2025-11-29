IND vs SA ODI squad comparison: Rohit-Jaiswal vs Markram-De Kock, which openers have better stats? India and South Africa will renew their rivalry in ODI cricket, starting from tomorrow as the first of the three-match series is set to be played in Ranchi. Ahead of the clash, let us have a look at how their openers have fared so far in the format.

Ranchi:

After winning the Test series 2-0 comfortably, South Africa are set to challenge India in the three-match ODI series starting from tomorrow (November 30) in Ranchi. However, it won't be easy for the visitors as the Indian team in the 50-over format is dominating at the moment, even as India's star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also return to the set up. Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener, let us have a look at how the openers of both teams have performed so far in the role in ODI cricket:

Rohit Sharma is the man in form and the most experienced player at the top of the order for India. He won the player of the series award in the ODI series against Australia. He has scored 9340 runs so far as an opener in 187 innings at an average of 55.26 with 31 centuries and 46 fifties to his name. Against South Africa, Rohit has scored 730 runs as an opener at an average of 36.5 with three centuries and a couple of half-centuries.

However, at the other end, Rohit will miss Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the ODI series already due to a neck injury. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other two openers in the squad who have played only one and four matches respectively in their ODI careers so far.

How have Rohit, Jaiswal and Ruturaj fared as openers in ODIs?

Players Matches Innings Runs Average 50s/100s Rohit Sharma 189 187 9340 55.26 46/31 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 1 15 15 - Ruturaj Gaikwad 4 4 88 22 1/0

How have Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram fared as openers in ODIs?

A similar situation is awaiting South Africa. Quinton de Kock is among the experienced openers in their squad. He has scored 6925 runs in 155 innings as an opener at an average of 47.1 with 32 fifties and 22 tons. He has specifically loved playing against India, smashing six out of his 22 centuries. De Kock has scored 1077 runs in 20 innings against the men in blue at an average of 53.85 with six tons and two fifties.

The other two openers in the South Africa squad aren't much experienced either, with Markram opening in only 23 innings while Rickelton has done so in just 14 innings so far. Nevertheless, the visitors have more experience among the three players compared to India and are in a better position at the moment with Gill not playing this series.

Players Matches Innings Runs Average 50s/100s Quinton de Kock 155 155 6925 47.1 32/22 Aiden Markram 24 23 779 35.4 4/0 Ryan Rickelton 14 14 440 33.84 1/1

