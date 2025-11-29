Virat Kohli is set to become the first cricketer ever to record major ODI milestone in series vs SA Virat Kohli is just 64 runs away from becoming the first player to reach 10,000 runs in bilateral ODIs and could achieve the landmark in the South Africa series. He also has a chance to surpass Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in a single format.

Star India batter Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating multiple records in the ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30 in Ranchi. Apart from the opportunity of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in a format, Kohli is also set to become the first cricketer ever to score 10000 runs in bilateral ODIs. The former India captain has amassed 9936 runs in bilateral ODIs and is now 64 runs short of making history.

Notably, the 37-year-old already holds the record for most runs in bilateral ODIs. He surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni long back, who has 7669 runs to his name. AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar hold the third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Key series for India

Under the new management, India have endured a difficult run in bilateral cricket, falling to ODI series defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia while managing a solitary win over England at home. The recent 2-0 Test whitewash against South Africa has intensified scrutiny, and another setback could prompt the board and selectors to take decisive action to safeguard the team’s long-term direction. Despite strong showings in multi-nation events, India’s inconsistency in bilateral contests has become increasingly apparent.

Compounding their challenges, regular captain Shubman Gill will miss the upcoming series as he continues to recover from a neck injury. He is likely to rejoin the squad for the T20Is against South Africa. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also sidelined after picking up an injury during the ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya remains unavailable, with the all-rounder undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE in Bengaluru for a left quadriceps injury that he suffered in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, India and South Africa will open their ODI series tomorrow, followed by the remaining matches on December 3 and 6. After the three ODIs, India will turn their focus to a five-match T20I series.