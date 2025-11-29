Rohit Sharma on course to break Shahid Afridi's world record in ODI series vs South Africa Rohit Sharma enters the South Africa ODI series needing three sixes to break Shahid Afridi’s record for most ODI sixes. With eight more across the series, he could also become the first player to reach 650 international sixes.

Ranchi:

India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa begins on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The opening contest brings with it the prospect of a major world record as former captain Rohit Sharma enters the match with an opportunity to climb to the top of one of ODI cricket’s most celebrated leaderboards.

The veteran requires just three sixes to surpass Shahid Afridi and claim the record for the most sixes in ODI history. Afridi currently holds the benchmark with 351 sixes from 369 innings; Rohit stands just behind him with 349 in 268 innings. A few maximums in Ranchi would elevate the India opener to the summit of an elite list that also features Chris Gayle with 331 sixes, Sanath Jayasuriya with 270, and MS Dhoni with 229.

Most sixes in ODI history

Players Sixes Shahid Afridi 351 Rohit Sharma 349 Chris Gayle 331 Sanath Jayasuriya 270 MS Dhoni 229

Rohit can also reach another major milestone

The stakes extend beyond that single milestone. Should Rohit accumulate eight sixes across the series, he would become the first cricketer in the world to reach 650 sixes in international cricket. His tally presently sits at 642 from 535 innings across formats, with Gayle’s 553 the next-highest figure. The South Africa series, therefore, presents a realistic pathway for Rohit to establish himself as one of the most successful openers in history.

His recent form in ODIs adds further intrigue. Rohit’s last appearance came in Sydney, where he delivered an unbeaten 121 in the final ODI against Australia, a commanding innings that secured the match even though India ultimately lost the series 2-1. Now retired from Tests and T20Is, he features solely in the 50-over format, making every appearance an opportunity to not just cement his legacy, but also prove his value, keeping the 2027 World Cup goal in mind.

As India look to reset after setbacks in other formats, Rohit’s presence at the top of the order, and the records within his reach, give the opening ODI a compelling edge. The 38-year-old may also be seen helping the new captain, KL Rahul, who will lead the side in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.