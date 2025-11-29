Faf du Plessis to skip IPL for first time in 14 years, set to feature in PSL 2026 Faf du Plessis of South Africa has decided to skip the upcoming IPL auction. He will not register his name in the mini auction for the 2026 edition and will subsequently miss the next edition of the Indian Premier League. Du Plessis played for Delhi Capitals last season and was released too.

New Delhi:

South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis has decided to skip the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has decided not to register his name for the auction after being released by the Delhi Capitals. Du Plessis confirmed the development on his official handles on social media platforms by releasing a statement and also confirmed that he will be featuring in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run concurrently with the IPL.

However, Du Plessis has confirmed that he is not retiring from the cash-rich T20 league at all and will make his comeback. Notably, Faf will miss the IPL for the first time in 14 years, having featured in the tournament since 2012. Overall, he played for four teams in this IPL career - Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

"After 14 seasons in the IPL, I've decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I've been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person. To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years - thank you. Your support has meant the world.

Fourteen years is a long time, and I'm proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn't goodbye - you'll see me again. This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It's an exciting step for me a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I'm looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon.

A look at Du Plessis' IPL career

Even though Du Plessis has stated that he has not played his last IPL game and will return to play the league, let us have a look at his career in the cash-rich league. He has so far played 154 matches and scored 4773 runs at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 135.78 with as many as 39 half-centuries to his name. He also led RCB for three seasons from 2022 to 2024. Du Plessis played the most for CSK during his illustrious IPL career but was released ahead of the mega auction and turned up for Delhi Capitals in the previous edition.

Also Read