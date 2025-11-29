Mark Wood lasts only one game before getting injured again, set to miss 2nd Ashes Test in Brisbane Mark Wood made his comeback for England in Perth after almost 9 months, only to be injured again. He has suffered a reaction to his long-running knee problem and is set to miss the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which will be played with the pink ball under the lights.

England fast bowler Mark Wood is set to miss the second Test of the ongoing Ashes against Australia. Reportedly, Wood has suffered a reaction to his long running knee problem, even as England are also keen to preserve their prized fast bowler for the remainder of the Ashes.

The opening Test at Perth was his first competitive appearance in close to nine months after returning from knee surgery in March that addressed medial ligament damage. It was also his first first-class appearance since August 2024 when he played against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

Wood was a doubt ahead of the first Test too, after reporting tightness in his left hamstring during the warm-up game against England Lions. However, he managed to recover in time and also passed the fitness test ahead of the opener. However, he could bowl only 11 overs across two innings, returning with the figures of 0/44 as the match ended in only two days.

Who can replace Wood in England's playing XI?

Mark Wood also missed England's first training session at the Allan Border Field on Saturday. However, he could be back in contention for the third Test in Adelaide, which is scheduled to be played from December 17. Josh Tongue is likely to make it to the playing XI as a like-for-like replacement with Matthew Potts being the other bowler in the squad.

Notably, both Tongue and Potts are featuring in the ongoing two-day warm-up match with pink ball for England Lions against Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Tongue went wicketless in his 16 overs while conceding 48 runs, while Potts picked up 2/40 in 16 overs, dismissing Nathan McSweeney and Oliver Peake.

Potts also could be considered to play the pink-ball Test, but Tongue's extra pace and bounce is likely to be preferred for the second Test.