KL Rahul addresses India's spin trouble in Tests, doesn't have definite answers to problems India were blanked by South Africa recently in the two-match Test series, winning in Kolkata and Guwahati. The visitors exposed the Indian batters' lack of ability to play spin and KL Rahul was also asked about the same ahead of the first ODI. Here's what he had to say:

Ranchi:

India are set to play the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday, November 30, but the defeat in the preceding Test series is still hurting the home team. Ahead of the series opener, KL Rahul, the stand-in ODI captain of the series, was asked about Indian batters' inability to play spin as their techniques were exposed by the visting spinners, especially Simon Harmer who won the player of the series award. However, Rahul didn't have a definite answer but he admitted that facing spin has become a problem for the team.

He also admitted the fact that things won't change overnight if they are to make any tactical and technical changes to their batting in the near future. Having said that, he assued that individually, every player will address the problem and be in a better place before India's next Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026.

"We haven’t played spin well enough in the last couple of seasons. I really don’t know why we did it earlier and why we aren’t doing it now. I don’t have a definitive answer. All we can do is to look at how to get better individually and as a batting group," Rahul said on the eve of the first ODI.

"It won’t change overnight. We’ll look at what improvements we need and hopefully by the time the Sri Lanka and Australia series come around, we’ll be better prepared. We’ll also reach out to seniors who played spin exceptionally well," he added.

Rahul stresses on importance of having Ro-Ko back

KL Rahul though is relieved to have some experience back in the dressing room for the ODI series in the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He wants the team to forget the last couple of weeks and focus on what's in front of them over the next week when they will try to win the ODI series.

"Their importance at any point is huge. To have senior players in the team obviously makes the dressing room feel a lot more confident. Having their presence and experience helps out a lot of players in the dressing room and helps out the team. So, we are really happy that they are here.

"Winning is the most important thing. So, that is what we are trying to focus on. Trying to forget what happened a week ago and focus on the game tomorrow and see how we can put in a collective performance," India's stand-in ODI captain further said.

