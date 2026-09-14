Shree Charani surpasses Poonam Yadav in elite list with four-wicket haul against SL in Women's Asia Cup final

The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final saw India take on Sri Lanka. The two sides met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13. The clash saw India register a dominant 72-run victory as the side clinched its 8th Women’s Asia Cup title.

Batting first, India posted a total of 183 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a brilliant showing with the ball, limiting Sri Lanka to 111, winning the game by 72 runs. It is interesting to note that the performance of Poonam Yadav stood out for the Women in Blue.

Bowling four overs in the game, Shree Charani took four wickets to her name, and in doing so, she surpassed Poonam Yadav in the list of players with the most T20I wickets for India women in a calendar year. She now has 39 wickets to her name, sitting at the top of the list.

Most T20I wickets for IND-W in a calendar year

39* - Shree Charani in 2026

35 - Poonam Yadav in 2018

30 - Deepti Sharma in 2024

30* - Deepti Sharma in 2026

29 - Deepti Sharma in 2022

29 - Radha Yadav in 2024

Amol Muzumdar opened up on India’s victory

After the win, India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar took centre stage and hailed the performance that his side put in throughout the tournament, claiming that they put in the effort right from the start and that effort has culminated in the side winning the Asia Cup title.

“Fantastic effort. They showed up from the first game and, fittingly, finished it off strong. Really proud of all the players and all the support staff as well. It was a fantastic pitch today, and we came up good. I think our batting was really strong. We started off really nicely, and that's what we spoke about in the meetings, and the girls went on to execute things really nicely,” Amol Muzumdar said after the game.

“I mean, if you see throughout the fortnight, I think the pitches were on the slower side, and they turned quite a bit. So putting the score on the board and then defending it, we did have the luxury of having three quality spinners in our ranks. So I think that was predominantly the tactic: put the score on the board and then go out there and defend,” he added.

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