Chaminda Vaas, Amit Mishra set to join Delhi Capitals' coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

In a major development, former Sri Lanka cricketer Chaminda Vaas and former India cricketer Amit Mishra are all set to join the coaching staff of Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027. It is interesting to note that Chaminda Vaas will become Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach ahead of the season.

Amit Mishra will be joining the side’s coaching staff for the next season. Sourav Ganguly will be head coach, with Yuvraj Singh being the batting coach; the side will hope to do well with a revamped coaching staff next season as they look to bring their maiden IPL title home.

One of the most revered names in Sri Lankan cricket, Chaminda Vaas brings with him a wealth of experience. With 355 Test wickets and 400 in ODIs, Vaas was one of the most dangerous bowlers of his time, and he will look to impart his knowledge to Delhi Capitals in the next edition of the IPL as well.

The duo of Vaas and Mishra have reportedly begun in their roles as coaches and are currently working in Delhi with Delhi Capitals’ academy players as well. It could be interesting to see if the duo can have a positive impact on Delhi Capitals ahead of the new season.

Delhi Capitals had forgettable season in 2026

Speaking of the IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals once again began on a positive note, but the side’s season was derailed midway through. The team once again failed to reach the knockout stage of the tournament and was eliminated in the group stage itself.

The side finished in sixth place in the standings. With 14 matches played, Delhi Capitals won 7 and lost just as many to end up with 14 points, finishing behind the likes of Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Still in the search for their maiden IPL title, it could be interesting to see what the IPL 2027 season brings for Delhi Capitals and whether or not the changes in the coaching staff can bring about some change in the side.

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