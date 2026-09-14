Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20I series due to injury; Check details

In a major blow for the Indian team, star spinner has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan due to injury. It is worth noting that Chakaravarthy bowled his complete quota of four overs against Afghanistan in the first T20I as India registered a dominant win but will be missing the upcoming two matches due to his injury.

According to PTI, Chakaravarthy picked up the injury after the game against Afghanistan. However, the nature and extent of his injury are yet to be determined. Over the last few months, Chakaravarthy has been dealing with a plethora of injuries.

He sustained a foot injury during the IPL 2026, he did play for KKR despite the injury, and he underwent rehab at the BCCI CoE (Centre of Excellence) in Bengaluru and missed out on the T20I series against Ireland as well. He did make a return for the England matches but was ruled out after the third game due to another injury.

In the press conference after the first T20I, Varun Chakaravarthy talked about how he has dealt with injuries and opened up on how important it is to push oneself. “Look, injuries are very common for all sports people, and it just shows that we are working; we are giving our best. Sometimes, we push beyond our limits, and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger,” Chakaravarthy said in the post-match press conference.

India hope to put in good showing in second T20I

Speaking of the series, after a comfortable victory in the first T20I of the series, India will hope for a similar showing in the second clash of the series as well. The two sides are slated to meet once more at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 15.

If the Men in Blue manage to emerge victorious in the clash, the side will clinch the series, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares for the upcoming game in Delhi.

With inputs from PTI

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