Former India cricketer opens up on call to drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi over Sanju Samson in 1st AFG T20I

The Indian team got off to a stellar start to their ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. Taking on the side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 13, the Men in Blue registered a dominant 7-wicket victory in the game to take the lead in the series.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 156 runs in the first innings of the game, and team India chased down the target with ease, winning the game in the 14th over. Ahead of the game, one of the biggest talking points from the clash was the absence of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

After a brilliant showing in his last outing for India, Sooryavanshi was left out of the side’s playing for the first T20I against Afghanistan. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came forward and talked about why Samson was chosen.

"It was a good decision. There had been controversy when Vaibhav got a chance, and Sanju had to be dropped. I think Sanju should get an extended run, and Sanju also needs to score runs consistently,” Jaffer said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Score some runs when you play because there is a lot of pressure with Vaibhav there. There is no dearth of batters in the Indian team. Sanju is a very good player and plays match-winning knocks when he gets going, but he is very inconsistent in between,” he added.

India to take on Afghanistan on September 15 next

With a comfortable win in the first T20I, India will be continuing their T20I series by taking on Afghanistan in the second T20I. The two sides will meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium once more on September 15. Having won the first game, India will hope for another good showing in the second T20I.

It could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare against Afghanistan in the clash and whether or not they are able to register a victory in the clash and clinch the series in the process as well.

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